Home
/
Rose Hill, VA
/
6607 Berkshire Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

6607 Berkshire Dr

6607 Berkshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6607 Berkshire Drive, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Groveton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3BR Renovated Rambler Home*Excellent Commuter location with easy access to Huntington Metro - 3BR Renovated + Updated Rambler*Freshly Painted*New Floors*Excellent Commuter location with easy access to Huntington Metro, Ft. Belvoir, Woodrow Wilson Bridge, Old Town Alexandria, and more! Hardwood Floors & neutral paint throughout main level*Updated kitchen with granite counters & tiled floors*Open to living area*Updated bathrooms*Patio door leads to step down patio & expansive, fully fenced backyard with plenty of area for entertaining & private, treed views*New Flooring in lower level Large rec room + bedroom & adjoining full bathroom with extra storage on lower level*New Driveway*Storage shed & covered parking*Friendly neighborhood w/easy access to I-495*

*AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY*
*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Marci Huber for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*MHuber@ChambersTheory.com or call 803.920.0213

(RLNE5620057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6607 Berkshire Dr have any available units?
6607 Berkshire Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
What amenities does 6607 Berkshire Dr have?
Some of 6607 Berkshire Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6607 Berkshire Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6607 Berkshire Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6607 Berkshire Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6607 Berkshire Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6607 Berkshire Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6607 Berkshire Dr offers parking.
Does 6607 Berkshire Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6607 Berkshire Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6607 Berkshire Dr have a pool?
No, 6607 Berkshire Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6607 Berkshire Dr have accessible units?
No, 6607 Berkshire Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6607 Berkshire Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6607 Berkshire Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6607 Berkshire Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6607 Berkshire Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

