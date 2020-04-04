6607 Berkshire Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3BR Renovated Rambler Home*Excellent Commuter location with easy access to Huntington Metro - 3BR Renovated + Updated Rambler*Freshly Painted*New Floors*Excellent Commuter location with easy access to Huntington Metro, Ft. Belvoir, Woodrow Wilson Bridge, Old Town Alexandria, and more! Hardwood Floors & neutral paint throughout main level*Updated kitchen with granite counters & tiled floors*Open to living area*Updated bathrooms*Patio door leads to step down patio & expansive, fully fenced backyard with plenty of area for entertaining & private, treed views*New Flooring in lower level Large rec room + bedroom & adjoining full bathroom with extra storage on lower level*New Driveway*Storage shed & covered parking*Friendly neighborhood w/easy access to I-495*



*AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Marci Huber for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*MHuber@ChambersTheory.com or call 803.920.0213



(RLNE5620057)