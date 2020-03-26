All apartments in Rose Hill
Find more places like 6402 VIRGINIA HILLS AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rose Hill, VA
/
6402 VIRGINIA HILLS AVENUE
Last updated March 26 2020 at 1:03 AM

6402 VIRGINIA HILLS AVENUE

6402 Virginia Hills Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rose Hill
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6402 Virginia Hills Avenue, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Groveton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Relax this spring/summer by the 8 foot deep pool in the massive level back yard. Detached home features 3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms. Huge workshop in the backyard with privacy fence. Screened in sunroom off of kitchen great for entertaining. Updated kitchen has gas range, granite counters, stainless steel app., plenty of cabinet space & window above sink brings in nice light. Other features are hardwood floors, granite wet bar in the basement, nest thermostat, heat lamp in bathroom, huge attic space & recessed lighting. Full size washer & dryer. Mature beautiful gardens landscaping is impeccable. Two car wide driveway with carport. Animals accepted case by case basis. Walking distance to the rec center & neighborhood parks. Close proximity to all major expressways. Cement patio. Quiet friendly neighborhood. One of the best high schools in the area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6402 VIRGINIA HILLS AVENUE have any available units?
6402 VIRGINIA HILLS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
What amenities does 6402 VIRGINIA HILLS AVENUE have?
Some of 6402 VIRGINIA HILLS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6402 VIRGINIA HILLS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6402 VIRGINIA HILLS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6402 VIRGINIA HILLS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6402 VIRGINIA HILLS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rose Hill.
Does 6402 VIRGINIA HILLS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6402 VIRGINIA HILLS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 6402 VIRGINIA HILLS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6402 VIRGINIA HILLS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6402 VIRGINIA HILLS AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 6402 VIRGINIA HILLS AVENUE has a pool.
Does 6402 VIRGINIA HILLS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6402 VIRGINIA HILLS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6402 VIRGINIA HILLS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6402 VIRGINIA HILLS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6402 VIRGINIA HILLS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6402 VIRGINIA HILLS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rose Hill Apartments with BalconyRose Hill Apartments with Gym
Rose Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRose Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rose Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDBurke, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASummerfield, MD
South Kensington, MDNewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAMitchellville, MDFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VAWestphalia, MDKings Park, VAFort Hunt, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America