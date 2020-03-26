6402 VIRGINIA HILLS AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool

Relax this spring/summer by the 8 foot deep pool in the massive level back yard. Detached home features 3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms. Huge workshop in the backyard with privacy fence. Screened in sunroom off of kitchen great for entertaining. Updated kitchen has gas range, granite counters, stainless steel app., plenty of cabinet space & window above sink brings in nice light. Other features are hardwood floors, granite wet bar in the basement, nest thermostat, heat lamp in bathroom, huge attic space & recessed lighting. Full size washer & dryer. Mature beautiful gardens landscaping is impeccable. Two car wide driveway with carport. Animals accepted case by case basis. Walking distance to the rec center & neighborhood parks. Close proximity to all major expressways. Cement patio. Quiet friendly neighborhood. One of the best high schools in the area.