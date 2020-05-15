All apartments in Rose Hill
Rose Hill, VA
5917 BROOKLAND ROAD
5917 BROOKLAND ROAD

5917 Brookland Road · No Longer Available
Rose Hill
Location

5917 Brookland Road, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing Rental 3BR, 2BA rambler with long brick driveway in sought after Brookland Estates. Sparkling hardwood floors and carpet throughout. Large living room with wood burning fireplace. Separate elegant dining room. Huge kitchen with ample counters and cabinet space. Family room with wet bar and access to backyard. Master bedroom suite with large walk-in closet and private bath. Huge fenced-in backyard with patio, shed and lots of mature trees. Conveniently located to metrorail, public bus service, I-95 shops & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5917 BROOKLAND ROAD have any available units?
5917 BROOKLAND ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
What amenities does 5917 BROOKLAND ROAD have?
Some of 5917 BROOKLAND ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5917 BROOKLAND ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5917 BROOKLAND ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5917 BROOKLAND ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5917 BROOKLAND ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rose Hill.
Does 5917 BROOKLAND ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5917 BROOKLAND ROAD offers parking.
Does 5917 BROOKLAND ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5917 BROOKLAND ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5917 BROOKLAND ROAD have a pool?
No, 5917 BROOKLAND ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5917 BROOKLAND ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5917 BROOKLAND ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5917 BROOKLAND ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5917 BROOKLAND ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5917 BROOKLAND ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5917 BROOKLAND ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

