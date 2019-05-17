All apartments in Rose Hill
5911 PRATT ST
Last updated May 17 2019 at 9:56 AM

5911 PRATT ST

5911 Pratt Street · No Longer Available
Location

5911 Pratt Street, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Rose Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
media room
pet friendly
**EZ commute to Metro..Ft. Belvoir.Pentagon & DC. Lovely, spacious updated 1 level brick rambler close to schools, theaters, Wegmans, golf course, miniature golf, & and Kingstowne Shopping Center. Brookland Estates is a beautiful tree-lined walking neighborhood. Fairfax County schools! Addition w/spacious master suite, large closets & master bath. Updated kit/w newer cabinets, updated appliances. Warm wood floors throughout & wood burning fireplace in the spacious Living Room. Lots of windows for plenty of sunlight Rear.patio for grilling, fun and relaxing enjoying the fresh air...large shed..off st. parking for several cars. Mudroom/workroom..1/3 acre flat fully fenced yard. Non Smoking, Pets case by case. (no cats, owner allergic)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

