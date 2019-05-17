5911 PRATT ST

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill media room pet friendly

**EZ commute to Metro..Ft. Belvoir.Pentagon & DC. Lovely, spacious updated 1 level brick rambler close to schools, theaters, Wegmans, golf course, miniature golf, & and Kingstowne Shopping Center. Brookland Estates is a beautiful tree-lined walking neighborhood. Fairfax County schools! Addition w/spacious master suite, large closets & master bath. Updated kit/w newer cabinets, updated appliances. Warm wood floors throughout & wood burning fireplace in the spacious Living Room. Lots of windows for plenty of sunlight Rear.patio for grilling, fun and relaxing enjoying the fresh air...large shed..off st. parking for several cars. Mudroom/workroom..1/3 acre flat fully fenced yard. Non Smoking, Pets case by case. (no cats, owner allergic)