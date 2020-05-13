5901 BROOKLAND ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

2200+ FINISHED SF* UPDATED 2 LEVEL BRICK RAMBLER W/FENCED YARD IN EXCELLENT LOCATION *4 Bed-2.5 Bath Spacious Single Family Home off Franconia Rd, close to Metro, 95-495-395, Retaurants and 3 miles to Springfield Mall. Great Schools. Living Area with picture window and wood fire place, wood floors through out the main entire floor, large family room addition with updated kitchen, granite counter tops and center island. Master and hall bath updated. Huge lower level recreation room with 1/2 bath possible 4th bedroom. Laundry Room and utility space also. 1/3 acre treed lot, 2 car detached garage with expanded driveway. Contact Agent.