Last updated May 13 2020 at 6:15 AM

5901 BROOKLAND ROAD

5901 Brookland Road · No Longer Available
Location

5901 Brookland Road, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Rose Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2200+ FINISHED SF* UPDATED 2 LEVEL BRICK RAMBLER W/FENCED YARD IN EXCELLENT LOCATION *4 Bed-2.5 Bath Spacious Single Family Home off Franconia Rd, close to Metro, 95-495-395, Retaurants and 3 miles to Springfield Mall. Great Schools. Living Area with picture window and wood fire place, wood floors through out the main entire floor, large family room addition with updated kitchen, granite counter tops and center island. Master and hall bath updated. Huge lower level recreation room with 1/2 bath possible 4th bedroom. Laundry Room and utility space also. 1/3 acre treed lot, 2 car detached garage with expanded driveway. Contact Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5901 BROOKLAND ROAD have any available units?
5901 BROOKLAND ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
What amenities does 5901 BROOKLAND ROAD have?
Some of 5901 BROOKLAND ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5901 BROOKLAND ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5901 BROOKLAND ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5901 BROOKLAND ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5901 BROOKLAND ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rose Hill.
Does 5901 BROOKLAND ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5901 BROOKLAND ROAD offers parking.
Does 5901 BROOKLAND ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5901 BROOKLAND ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5901 BROOKLAND ROAD have a pool?
No, 5901 BROOKLAND ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5901 BROOKLAND ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5901 BROOKLAND ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5901 BROOKLAND ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5901 BROOKLAND ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5901 BROOKLAND ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5901 BROOKLAND ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
