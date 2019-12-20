BEAUTIFUL UPDATED TOWNHOUSE. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. HARDWOOD FLOORING ON THE MAIN LEVEL TWO WOOD BURNING FIREPLACES. A NICE LARGE DECK OFF THE LIVING ROOM. 3 BEDROOMS ON THE UPPER LEVEL AND A LARGE REC ROOM ON THE LOWER LEVEL. LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH ADDITIONAL STORAGE. FENCED IN BACKYARD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5893 PARENHAM WAY have any available units?
5893 PARENHAM WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
What amenities does 5893 PARENHAM WAY have?
Some of 5893 PARENHAM WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5893 PARENHAM WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5893 PARENHAM WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.