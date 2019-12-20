All apartments in Rose Hill
Last updated December 20 2019 at 4:49 AM

5893 PARENHAM WAY

5893 Parenham Way · No Longer Available
Location

5893 Parenham Way, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
BEAUTIFUL UPDATED TOWNHOUSE. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. HARDWOOD FLOORING ON THE MAIN LEVEL TWO WOOD BURNING FIREPLACES. A NICE LARGE DECK OFF THE LIVING ROOM. 3 BEDROOMS ON THE UPPER LEVEL AND A LARGE REC ROOM ON THE LOWER LEVEL. LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH ADDITIONAL STORAGE. FENCED IN BACKYARD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5893 PARENHAM WAY have any available units?
5893 PARENHAM WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
What amenities does 5893 PARENHAM WAY have?
Some of 5893 PARENHAM WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5893 PARENHAM WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5893 PARENHAM WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5893 PARENHAM WAY pet-friendly?
No, 5893 PARENHAM WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rose Hill.
Does 5893 PARENHAM WAY offer parking?
No, 5893 PARENHAM WAY does not offer parking.
Does 5893 PARENHAM WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5893 PARENHAM WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5893 PARENHAM WAY have a pool?
No, 5893 PARENHAM WAY does not have a pool.
Does 5893 PARENHAM WAY have accessible units?
No, 5893 PARENHAM WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5893 PARENHAM WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5893 PARENHAM WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 5893 PARENHAM WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 5893 PARENHAM WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
