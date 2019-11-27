All apartments in Rose Hill
Find more places like 5825 Piedmont Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rose Hill, VA
/
5825 Piedmont Drive
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:21 PM

5825 Piedmont Drive

5825 Piedmont Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rose Hill
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5825 Piedmont Drive, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Rose Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Great Location for this super cute rambler. Kitchen has a lot of space for any cook. Hard wood floors through out most of the home. What a great yard!! Please stop by to see it! You will not be disappointed! (PET DEPOSIT IS NON REFUNDABLE)

(RLNE5156935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5825 Piedmont Drive have any available units?
5825 Piedmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
Is 5825 Piedmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5825 Piedmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5825 Piedmont Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5825 Piedmont Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5825 Piedmont Drive offer parking?
No, 5825 Piedmont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5825 Piedmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5825 Piedmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5825 Piedmont Drive have a pool?
No, 5825 Piedmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5825 Piedmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 5825 Piedmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5825 Piedmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5825 Piedmont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5825 Piedmont Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5825 Piedmont Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rose Hill Apartments with BalconyRose Hill Apartments with Gym
Rose Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRose Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rose Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDBurke, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASummerfield, MD
South Kensington, MDNewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAMitchellville, MDFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VAWestphalia, MDKings Park, VAFort Hunt, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America