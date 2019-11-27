5825 Piedmont Drive, Rose Hill, VA 22310 Rose Hill
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
- Great Location for this super cute rambler. Kitchen has a lot of space for any cook. Hard wood floors through out most of the home. What a great yard!! Please stop by to see it! You will not be disappointed! (PET DEPOSIT IS NON REFUNDABLE)
(RLNE5156935)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5825 Piedmont Drive have any available units?
5825 Piedmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
Is 5825 Piedmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5825 Piedmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5825 Piedmont Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5825 Piedmont Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5825 Piedmont Drive offer parking?
No, 5825 Piedmont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5825 Piedmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5825 Piedmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5825 Piedmont Drive have a pool?
No, 5825 Piedmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5825 Piedmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 5825 Piedmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5825 Piedmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5825 Piedmont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5825 Piedmont Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5825 Piedmont Drive does not have units with air conditioning.