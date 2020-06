Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Available 07/01/20 Huron Place - Great Space Pleasant Place - Property Id: 127805



Luxury Home 4 Bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms on attractive cul-de-sac. Completely rebuilt from top to bottom. Includes: NEW ROOF: NEW WOOD FLOORS (throughout): NEW WIRING: NEW PLUMBING: NEW AC/HEAT: NEW FIXTURES AND APPLIANCES

Contemporary open plan. Bright spacious lower level. Great space for that other family member to live in comfort. Convenient to shopping. Easy access to 495-395 and 2 Metro Stations.

Call Breakwell Properties



Tenant responsible for utilities, (water,electric)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127805

Property Id 127805



(RLNE5813982)