All apartments in Rose Hill
Find more places like 5803 HARVEY PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rose Hill, VA
/
5803 HARVEY PLACE
Last updated March 18 2019 at 5:58 AM

5803 HARVEY PLACE

5803 Harvey Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rose Hill
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5803 Harvey Place, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Be the first person to live here after a complete renovation! Situated on a 1/4 acre, this beautiful home is a large 3 bedroom, 2 bath located on a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood in the top rated Fairfax school district! The home has refinished hardwood floors on the main level, with new carpets in the den and bedrooms; neutral paint colors, and newer windows letting in lots of light! On the main level is a huge living room with a large window, and wood burning fireplace open to the dining room. Next, find the brand NEW kitchen which features: stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and customized cabinetry -- great storage! The master bedroom is very spacious with a customized walk-in closet and attached bathroom. The secondary bedrooms can easily fit a queen size bed with standard size closets. On the lower level you will find a second living room, laundry, a walk-out screened in porch, stone patio, and access to the oversized 2 car garage. This home is a commuters dream; located close to 495, route 1, and the future Amazon HQ2. Old Town is only a mile away where you will find lively King Street!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5803 HARVEY PLACE have any available units?
5803 HARVEY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
What amenities does 5803 HARVEY PLACE have?
Some of 5803 HARVEY PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5803 HARVEY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5803 HARVEY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5803 HARVEY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5803 HARVEY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rose Hill.
Does 5803 HARVEY PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 5803 HARVEY PLACE offers parking.
Does 5803 HARVEY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5803 HARVEY PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5803 HARVEY PLACE have a pool?
No, 5803 HARVEY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 5803 HARVEY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5803 HARVEY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5803 HARVEY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5803 HARVEY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5803 HARVEY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5803 HARVEY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rose Hill 3 BedroomsRose Hill Apartments with Balconies
Rose Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRose Hill Apartments with Parking
Rose Hill Apartments with Washer-DryersAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDKemp Mill, MDBrookmont, MDAccokeek, MDPimmit Hills, VAGreat Falls, VATravilah, MD
Lake Barcroft, VAFranklin Farm, VACalverton, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDFairfax Station, VAMitchellville, MDBensville, MDKings Park West, VABuckhall, VAMontclair, VAKettering, MDFort Hunt, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America