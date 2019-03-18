5803 HARVEY PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Be the first person to live here after a complete renovation! Situated on a 1/4 acre, this beautiful home is a large 3 bedroom, 2 bath located on a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood in the top rated Fairfax school district! The home has refinished hardwood floors on the main level, with new carpets in the den and bedrooms; neutral paint colors, and newer windows letting in lots of light! On the main level is a huge living room with a large window, and wood burning fireplace open to the dining room. Next, find the brand NEW kitchen which features: stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and customized cabinetry -- great storage! The master bedroom is very spacious with a customized walk-in closet and attached bathroom. The secondary bedrooms can easily fit a queen size bed with standard size closets. On the lower level you will find a second living room, laundry, a walk-out screened in porch, stone patio, and access to the oversized 2 car garage. This home is a commuters dream; located close to 495, route 1, and the future Amazon HQ2. Old Town is only a mile away where you will find lively King Street!