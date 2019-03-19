5723 RIDGE VIEW DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

A perfect rental opportunity in desirable Loftridge community. This nicely upgraded home features three bedrooms, three full and one half baths, open mail level floor plan, spacious basement with extra storage, wood burning fireplace, hardwoods in dining room, ceramic tile floors in kitchen, neutral carpeting. Landscaped flagstone fenced patio that backs up to Loftridge Park. Reserved parking, community tennis court, nature trails. Outstanding location, walking distance to elementary and middle schools, close to all major transportation routes (495,295,395). Near Huntington and Springfield metro, close to Ft. Belvoir, Pentagon. Owner will consider pets.