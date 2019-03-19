All apartments in Rose Hill
Rose Hill, VA
5723 RIDGE VIEW DRIVE
5723 RIDGE VIEW DRIVE

5723 Ridge View Drive
Rose Hill
Location

5723 Ridge View Drive, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
A perfect rental opportunity in desirable Loftridge community. This nicely upgraded home features three bedrooms, three full and one half baths, open mail level floor plan, spacious basement with extra storage, wood burning fireplace, hardwoods in dining room, ceramic tile floors in kitchen, neutral carpeting. Landscaped flagstone fenced patio that backs up to Loftridge Park. Reserved parking, community tennis court, nature trails. Outstanding location, walking distance to elementary and middle schools, close to all major transportation routes (495,295,395). Near Huntington and Springfield metro, close to Ft. Belvoir, Pentagon. Owner will consider pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

