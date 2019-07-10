5720 LOFTHILL COURT Available 08/01/19 THE RIGHT HOUSE FOR YOU !! - GREAT ROOMY TOWNHOUSE THAT BACKS TO LARGE WOODED AREA. HARDWOOD FLOORING ON MAIN LEVEL. CARPETING ON LOWER AND UPPER LEVEL. WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. STORAGE ROOM WITH FRONT LOAD WASHER/DRYER. NICE DECK OFF LIVING ROOM AND FENCED IN BACKYARD. CLOSE TO 2 METRO STATIONS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5720 LOFTHILL COURT have any available units?
5720 LOFTHILL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
What amenities does 5720 LOFTHILL COURT have?
Some of 5720 LOFTHILL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5720 LOFTHILL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5720 LOFTHILL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5720 LOFTHILL COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 5720 LOFTHILL COURT is pet friendly.
Does 5720 LOFTHILL COURT offer parking?
No, 5720 LOFTHILL COURT does not offer parking.
Does 5720 LOFTHILL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5720 LOFTHILL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5720 LOFTHILL COURT have a pool?
No, 5720 LOFTHILL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5720 LOFTHILL COURT have accessible units?
No, 5720 LOFTHILL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5720 LOFTHILL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5720 LOFTHILL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5720 LOFTHILL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5720 LOFTHILL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.