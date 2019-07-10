Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5720 LOFTHILL COURT Available 08/01/19 THE RIGHT HOUSE FOR YOU !! - GREAT ROOMY TOWNHOUSE THAT BACKS TO LARGE WOODED AREA. HARDWOOD FLOORING ON MAIN LEVEL. CARPETING ON LOWER AND UPPER LEVEL. WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. STORAGE ROOM WITH FRONT LOAD WASHER/DRYER. NICE DECK OFF LIVING ROOM AND FENCED IN BACKYARD. CLOSE TO 2 METRO STATIONS.



(RLNE4169353)