Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking

Fabulous Loftridge is a very tranquil community with no thru street! This lovely Custis Model was totally remodeled in 2019 and pictures represent how the property will be turned over to new tenant in August 2020. Granite & Stainless big Country Kitchen with bay window. Brazilian cherry hardwoods in the LR/DR and MBR. Big deck off the LR backs to common area/trees. Three BRs on upper level plus two full baths. Huge lower level with wood-burning fireplace has tons of space and one can have a FR+playroom/exercise room or office. SGD to rear yard/common area. Half bath on L1, so bath on all levels of this lovely town home. This is a NO smoking, NO pet property. One assigned parking space near the front door is for use of tenant and tenants for this property have never had an issue with using one of the unmarked spaces near the property. Trash collection is included in the rent but tenant pays electric and water and maintains the small front and rear yards and establishes their own cable account. Located between Huntington Metro & Van Dorn Metro and just minutes from the Beltway, this is a wonderfully located property! Please observe COVID-19 safety procedures and wear a mask during your visit. Note: Your agent will be able to provide you with online application instructions.