All apartments in Rose Hill
Find more places like 5508 MAPLEFIELD PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rose Hill, VA
/
5508 MAPLEFIELD PLACE
Last updated March 6 2020 at 12:26 AM

5508 MAPLEFIELD PLACE

5508 Maplefield Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rose Hill
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5508 Maplefield Place, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Rose Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
EXCELLENT LOCATION..........This beautiful 3 br, 3.5 bath, 3 level spacious town house located in the sought after MAPLEFIELD community is a renters dream. This cozy townhouse has an abundance of storage space, great lighting, very open layout, and spacious on all levels . Located very close to metro stops, shopping, restaurants, walking distance to schools and less than 5 minutes from major commuting routes. The living room is very welcoming. It's adorned by a beautiful bay window, with blinds for privacy....... The dining room is situated off the living room and kitchen making it great for entertaining family and friends. The back yard is fenced in with a beautiful deck. The lower level family room is very cozy with a fireplace and tons of storage. No SMOKERS please. Pets considered case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5508 MAPLEFIELD PLACE have any available units?
5508 MAPLEFIELD PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
What amenities does 5508 MAPLEFIELD PLACE have?
Some of 5508 MAPLEFIELD PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5508 MAPLEFIELD PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5508 MAPLEFIELD PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5508 MAPLEFIELD PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5508 MAPLEFIELD PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 5508 MAPLEFIELD PLACE offer parking?
No, 5508 MAPLEFIELD PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 5508 MAPLEFIELD PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5508 MAPLEFIELD PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5508 MAPLEFIELD PLACE have a pool?
No, 5508 MAPLEFIELD PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 5508 MAPLEFIELD PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5508 MAPLEFIELD PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5508 MAPLEFIELD PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5508 MAPLEFIELD PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5508 MAPLEFIELD PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5508 MAPLEFIELD PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rose Hill Apartments with BalconyRose Hill Apartments with Gym
Rose Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRose Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rose Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDBurke, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASummerfield, MD
South Kensington, MDNewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAMitchellville, MDFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VAWestphalia, MDKings Park, VAFort Hunt, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America