5508 MAPLEFIELD PLACE

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

EXCELLENT LOCATION..........This beautiful 3 br, 3.5 bath, 3 level spacious town house located in the sought after MAPLEFIELD community is a renters dream. This cozy townhouse has an abundance of storage space, great lighting, very open layout, and spacious on all levels . Located very close to metro stops, shopping, restaurants, walking distance to schools and less than 5 minutes from major commuting routes. The living room is very welcoming. It's adorned by a beautiful bay window, with blinds for privacy....... The dining room is situated off the living room and kitchen making it great for entertaining family and friends. The back yard is fenced in with a beautiful deck. The lower level family room is very cozy with a fireplace and tons of storage. No SMOKERS please. Pets considered case by case.