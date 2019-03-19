5508 BROOKLAND ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Are you looking for a home with enough outdoor space that you aren't on top of your neighbors? With actual outdoor space instead of just a strip that is supposed to pass for a backyard? How about modern kitchen and baths while still retaining the charm of beautiful hardwood floors and a brick fireplace? And who wants to walk downstairs or upstairs with laundry? Ummm....nobody. Washer/dryer located on each level of this home so you no longer have to pray you don't fall down the stairs because you can't see the stairs over your basket of laundry. Add to that a sprawling, sun-filled lower level that can accommodate a variety of uses AND a two car garage! This exists. I promise. Now what if you could have all that and be just a hop, skip and jump away from 495? I mean......at this point you should be calling me to schedule an appointment. No need to compromise your social life either. Choose from the many shopping, entertainment and dining options at Kingstowne Town Center. Pets Case By Case. Must see!!!