Rose Hill, VA
5508 BROOKLAND ROAD
5508 BROOKLAND ROAD

5508 Brookland Road · No Longer Available
Location

5508 Brookland Road, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Are you looking for a home with enough outdoor space that you aren't on top of your neighbors? With actual outdoor space instead of just a strip that is supposed to pass for a backyard? How about modern kitchen and baths while still retaining the charm of beautiful hardwood floors and a brick fireplace? And who wants to walk downstairs or upstairs with laundry? Ummm....nobody. Washer/dryer located on each level of this home so you no longer have to pray you don't fall down the stairs because you can't see the stairs over your basket of laundry. Add to that a sprawling, sun-filled lower level that can accommodate a variety of uses AND a two car garage! This exists. I promise. Now what if you could have all that and be just a hop, skip and jump away from 495? I mean......at this point you should be calling me to schedule an appointment. No need to compromise your social life either. Choose from the many shopping, entertainment and dining options at Kingstowne Town Center. Pets Case By Case. Must see!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5508 BROOKLAND ROAD have any available units?
5508 BROOKLAND ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
What amenities does 5508 BROOKLAND ROAD have?
Some of 5508 BROOKLAND ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5508 BROOKLAND ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5508 BROOKLAND ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5508 BROOKLAND ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 5508 BROOKLAND ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 5508 BROOKLAND ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5508 BROOKLAND ROAD offers parking.
Does 5508 BROOKLAND ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5508 BROOKLAND ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5508 BROOKLAND ROAD have a pool?
No, 5508 BROOKLAND ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5508 BROOKLAND ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5508 BROOKLAND ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5508 BROOKLAND ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5508 BROOKLAND ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5508 BROOKLAND ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5508 BROOKLAND ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
