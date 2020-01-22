All apartments in Rose Hill
5200 YORK ROAD

5200 York Road · No Longer Available
Location

5200 York Road, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Rose Hill

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bath home with beautifully updated kitchen and baths. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters and stunning white cabinets. Kitchen is open to the living and dining rooms, great for entertaining. Lower level features TV/Rec room with separate Au Pair/ In-Law Suite. No electric bill! Solar Energy. Conveniently located just outside Old Town Alexandria. Easy access to 95/395/495. Along major bus routes and a 10 minute drive to Springfield Metro. Available December 1, 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5200 YORK ROAD have any available units?
5200 YORK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
What amenities does 5200 YORK ROAD have?
Some of 5200 YORK ROAD's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5200 YORK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5200 YORK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5200 YORK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5200 YORK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rose Hill.
Does 5200 YORK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5200 YORK ROAD offers parking.
Does 5200 YORK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5200 YORK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5200 YORK ROAD have a pool?
No, 5200 YORK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5200 YORK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5200 YORK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5200 YORK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5200 YORK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5200 YORK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5200 YORK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

