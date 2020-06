Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 Level Townhouse for rent in Alexandria. Eat-in Kitchen with SS appliances and bay window for great views. Formal Living and Dining rooms, brick patio with Storage shed and fenced yard for privacy. Basement has large Rec room with fireplace, storage and laundry area. NVAR application. Please see documents section for additional instructions.