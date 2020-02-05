All apartments in Rose Hill
Last updated February 5 2020 at 2:51 PM

3810 ELMWOOD DRIVE

3810 Elmwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3810 Elmwood Drive, Rose Hill, VA 22303
Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Cozy single family home in Burgundy Manor. Sunlight filled kitchen with breakfast bar and plenty of counter space for prepping meals.. 3 Bedrooms on main level with 2 full baths that have been beautifully renovated. Large fully fenced backyard that's great for kids, pets or entertaining. Has been owner occupied and well maintained. .Great commuter location convenient to 95, 495, 395, Old Town, Arlington VA, National Harbor MD, Kingstown & min to yellow line metro. Please schedule all showings online. Owner will provide access to property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3810 ELMWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
3810 ELMWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
What amenities does 3810 ELMWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 3810 ELMWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3810 ELMWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3810 ELMWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 ELMWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3810 ELMWOOD DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3810 ELMWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3810 ELMWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3810 ELMWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3810 ELMWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 ELMWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3810 ELMWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3810 ELMWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3810 ELMWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 ELMWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3810 ELMWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3810 ELMWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3810 ELMWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

