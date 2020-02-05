3810 ELMWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

Cozy single family home in Burgundy Manor. Sunlight filled kitchen with breakfast bar and plenty of counter space for prepping meals.. 3 Bedrooms on main level with 2 full baths that have been beautifully renovated. Large fully fenced backyard that's great for kids, pets or entertaining. Has been owner occupied and well maintained. .Great commuter location convenient to 95, 495, 395, Old Town, Arlington VA, National Harbor MD, Kingstown & min to yellow line metro. Please schedule all showings online. Owner will provide access to property.