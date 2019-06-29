All apartments in Rose Hill
3403 BURGUNDY ROAD

3403 Burgundy Road · No Longer Available
Location

3403 Burgundy Road, Rose Hill, VA 22310
Rose Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious open floor plan! 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home with extensive storage located blocks from Huntington Metro. Features gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters and large pantry. High ceilings, wood floors, fireplace, lots of natural light, screened in porch, deck, separate office and 2-story foyer are just a few main level features. Master bedroom fit for a King/Queen with large walk-in closet, high ceilings, spacious Master Bath with soaking tub, separate dual shower plus double sinks. The three other bedrooms are spacious with two en-suite baths. Finished basement features full bath, high ceilings, large rec room & access to 3-car garage. Lovely landscaped rear yard backs up to protected habitat--never a rear neighbor! Views of the Masonic Temple come too!! Walk to 5 star rated Burgundy Woods Country Day School or enjoy being close to everything: 95, shopping, restaurants, Crystal City, Old Town & National Harbor! This home is a 10++++.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3403 BURGUNDY ROAD have any available units?
3403 BURGUNDY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rose Hill, VA.
What amenities does 3403 BURGUNDY ROAD have?
Some of 3403 BURGUNDY ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3403 BURGUNDY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3403 BURGUNDY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3403 BURGUNDY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3403 BURGUNDY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rose Hill.
Does 3403 BURGUNDY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3403 BURGUNDY ROAD offers parking.
Does 3403 BURGUNDY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3403 BURGUNDY ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3403 BURGUNDY ROAD have a pool?
No, 3403 BURGUNDY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3403 BURGUNDY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3403 BURGUNDY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3403 BURGUNDY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3403 BURGUNDY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3403 BURGUNDY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3403 BURGUNDY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
