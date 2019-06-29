3403 BURGUNDY ROAD

Amenities

Spacious open floor plan! 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home with extensive storage located blocks from Huntington Metro. Features gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters and large pantry. High ceilings, wood floors, fireplace, lots of natural light, screened in porch, deck, separate office and 2-story foyer are just a few main level features. Master bedroom fit for a King/Queen with large walk-in closet, high ceilings, spacious Master Bath with soaking tub, separate dual shower plus double sinks. The three other bedrooms are spacious with two en-suite baths. Finished basement features full bath, high ceilings, large rec room & access to 3-car garage. Lovely landscaped rear yard backs up to protected habitat--never a rear neighbor! Views of the Masonic Temple come too!! Walk to 5 star rated Burgundy Woods Country Day School or enjoy being close to everything: 95, shopping, restaurants, Crystal City, Old Town & National Harbor! This home is a 10++++.