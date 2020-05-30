All apartments in Rockwood
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:35 AM

2412 Sunset Hills Terrace

2412 Sunset Hills Terrace · (804) 794-2662
Location

2412 Sunset Hills Terrace, Rockwood, VA 23236
Rockwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1645 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Colonial style 3 BR, 2.5 BA, single-family home, located in the Brandon Subdivision conveniently located off Courthouse Rd. and I-195, in Chesterfield. This home features a nicely landscaped yard with a paved driveway, and attached 1.5 car garage.

This home has plenty of space with a large eat-in kitchen featuring all stainless-steel appliances and a dining area, a formal dining room, and a family room featuring a brick, wood-burning fireplace. There's also a washer/dryer closet and a mudroom situated between the kitchen and garage, as well as a half bathroom downstairs. Hardwood floors flow throughout the downstairs, with vinyl flooring in the kitchen. The upstairs is carpeted, with 3 spacious bedrooms, and a walk-up attic for extra storage.

You can enjoy time outside on the full front porch or the screened back porch.

Large fenced in backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 Sunset Hills Terrace have any available units?
2412 Sunset Hills Terrace has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2412 Sunset Hills Terrace have?
Some of 2412 Sunset Hills Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2412 Sunset Hills Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2412 Sunset Hills Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 Sunset Hills Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 2412 Sunset Hills Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwood.
Does 2412 Sunset Hills Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2412 Sunset Hills Terrace does offer parking.
Does 2412 Sunset Hills Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2412 Sunset Hills Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 Sunset Hills Terrace have a pool?
No, 2412 Sunset Hills Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2412 Sunset Hills Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2412 Sunset Hills Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 Sunset Hills Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2412 Sunset Hills Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 2412 Sunset Hills Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2412 Sunset Hills Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
