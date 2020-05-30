2412 Sunset Hills Terrace

Amenities

Colonial style 3 BR, 2.5 BA, single-family home, located in the Brandon Subdivision conveniently located off Courthouse Rd. and I-195, in Chesterfield. This home features a nicely landscaped yard with a paved driveway, and attached 1.5 car garage.



This home has plenty of space with a large eat-in kitchen featuring all stainless-steel appliances and a dining area, a formal dining room, and a family room featuring a brick, wood-burning fireplace. There's also a washer/dryer closet and a mudroom situated between the kitchen and garage, as well as a half bathroom downstairs. Hardwood floors flow throughout the downstairs, with vinyl flooring in the kitchen. The upstairs is carpeted, with 3 spacious bedrooms, and a walk-up attic for extra storage.



You can enjoy time outside on the full front porch or the screened back porch.



Large fenced in backyard.