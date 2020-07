Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan media room microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

Amazing 1.5 Story Brick Home with Rocking Chair Front Porch for Rent in Roanoke County. This Property features 5 Bedrooms and 3.5 Baths with the Master Bedroom and Laundry on the Main Level. There is a Large Room above the Garage that could be a Home Theater. Be sure to take a look soon, so you don't miss out!