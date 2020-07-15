/
/
/
Jefferson College of Health Sciences
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM
12 Apartments For Rent Near Jefferson College of Health Sciences
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
4 Units Available
South Jefferson
South16 at the Bridges
16 Old Woods Ave, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$987
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Steeped in history, natural beauty, and opportunity, Roanoke offers the best of two worlds: a place that provides all of the amenities and energy of city living while maintaining the charm and personality of a small town.
1 of 24
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
South Roanoke
537 Dillard Rd., SW
537 Dillard Road Southwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
537 Dillard Rd.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Southwest
501 Allison Avenue Southwest - Apt. 1
501 Allison Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$670
680 sqft
Water and Sewer Included, 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance, Wall to Wall Carpet, All Electric, On Site Laundry, Affordable old SW Location, Cable and Internet Ready, Close to Bus Line, Close to Highland Park Please call (888) 659-9596 to schedule a
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Vinton
223-229 Jefferson Ave - 229
223 Jefferson Ave, Vinton, VA
1 Bedroom
$625
700 sqft
Upper unit one bedroom apartment close to downtown Vinton. Small pets allowed, additional fees and requirements will apply, limit of one. No smoking unit. Second floor apartment of four unit building conveniently located near downtown Vinton.
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Raleigh Court
1719 Blair RD SW
1719 Blair Road Southwest, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
4500 sqft
Fabulous home! Open floor plan. Renovated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances and oversized kitchen island perfect for entertaining. Screened in porch off living area. Gas log fireplace and beautiful hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Southwest
422 Woods Ave. SW
422 Woods Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$885
1000 sqft
Upstairs three bedroom apartment with one bath. Great location, close to downtown and greenway. Water is included in the rent. Electric and gas are separate and paid by the tenant. Please contact our office regarding the pet policy.
1 of 29
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Southwest
1324 3rd Street, SW
1324 3rd Street Southwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2249 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home with SW Charm - Old SW Charm - 3 bedroom, 1.5 baths. Fabulous rocking chair front porch that leads to a stunning foyer. Living room with wood burning fireplace and built-in bookshelves.
1 of 8
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Walnut Hill
1346 Woodbine Avenue
1346 Woodbine St SE, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
832 sqft
House for Rent - New Listing. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home located on a quiet street in Walnut Hill offers easy living with a mountain view. Newly remodeled kitchen, bathroom and covered patio. Call for more information. (RLNE5667691)
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Roanoke
133 Salem Ave. SW - 200
133 Salem Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
Studio
$1,100
1100 sqft
Studio apartment in downtown Roanoke across from the Roanoke Times. Convenient to market square area, restaurants and shopping. Minimum 12 month lease. Long term lease rents negotiable. We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Loudon-Melrose
1527 Gilmer Avenue Northwest
1527 Gilmer Avenue Northwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$650
750 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home, central heat, fridge, stove, washer dryer hookups. Freshly painted and wood laminate floors. Section 8 accepted. Must not have not have an eviction within the last 5 years.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Southwest
441 Highland Ave Apt D
441 Highland Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$650
450 sqft
441 Highland Ave - Apt D Available 07/15/20 FURNISHED studio apt in Old SW; utilities + Wi-Fi included! - **AVAILABLE mid-July 2020** FURNISHED studio apartment with approx. 750 sq ft.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Roanoke
400 Salem AVE SW
400 Salem Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1062 sqft
Condo for rent Fulton Motor Lofts! Convenient location to downtown Roanoke, excellent property that features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The condo is very spacious at 1062 square and is available for rent now!