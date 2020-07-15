Apartment List
5 Apartments For Rent Near Liberty University

39 Units Available
Legacy at Linden Park
1000 Misty Mountain Rd, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$756
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$801
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$993
1283 sqft
The Legacy Community at Linden Park in Lynchburg, VA, offers a variety of different types of pet-friendly units, all complete with granite countertops, dishwashers, outdoor space, and access to a pool and gym.

1 Unit Available
Vista Acres
233 Alta Lane - A
233 Alta Ln, Lynchburg, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
1850 sqft
EVERYTHING INCLUDED! Huge two story unit with 5 LARGE size bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout, Large main level laundry room, large kitchen, wrap around deck and tons of off street parking.

1 Unit Available
Sandusky
6118 Igloe Drive Unit A - 1
6118 Igloe Drive, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1216 sqft
This spacious townhome offers you a spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bath just minutes from Liberty University, Timberlake and 501. Rent includes water, trash through September and exterior maintenance Call for a showing. APPLY AT THOUSANDHILLSVA.COM/APPLY

1 Unit Available
Fort Hill
4211 Fort Avenue
4211 Fort Avenue, Lynchburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
3077 sqft
4211 Fort Avenue Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Single Family Home! - Rent this beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom / 3.

1 Unit Available
1600 Wards Ferry Rd. #602
1600 Wards Ferry Road, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1408 sqft
1600 Wards Ferry Rd. #602 Available 08/03/20 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths Near Liberty University - This beautiful town home is located in College Square off Wards Ferry Road. Within walking distance of CVCC and just minutes from Liberty University.

