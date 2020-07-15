/
Virginia Western Community College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:42 AM
14 Apartments For Rent Near Virginia Western Community College
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
5 Units Available
Cedar Point Apartments
3157-27 Berry Ln, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,013
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just west of Mill Mountain Zoo, this development offers a series of in-demand amenities, including ceiling fans, dishwashers, entry closets, pantries, self-cleaning ovens and new kitchens. Floorplans are spacious and open.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
4 Units Available
South Jefferson
South16 at the Bridges
16 Old Woods Ave, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$987
539 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
828 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Steeped in history, natural beauty, and opportunity, Roanoke offers the best of two worlds: a place that provides all of the amenities and energy of city living while maintaining the charm and personality of a small town.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
South Roanoke
537 Dillard Rd., SW
537 Dillard Road Southwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
537 Dillard Rd.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Southwest
501 Allison Avenue Southwest - Apt. 1
501 Allison Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$670
680 sqft
Water and Sewer Included, 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance, Wall to Wall Carpet, All Electric, On Site Laundry, Affordable old SW Location, Cable and Internet Ready, Close to Bus Line, Close to Highland Park Please call (888) 659-9596 to schedule a
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Raleigh Court
1719 Blair RD SW
1719 Blair Road Southwest, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
4500 sqft
Fabulous home! Open floor plan. Renovated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances and oversized kitchen island perfect for entertaining. Screened in porch off living area. Gas log fireplace and beautiful hardwood floors throughout.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
3619 Timberline TRL
3619 Timberline Trail, Cave Spring, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1120 sqft
Amazing move in ready condo in a phenomenal location, just minutes to shopping, eating and downtown! This rare 2bed/2ba find features a bonus room that can be used as a 3rd bedroom or office, amazing living room with cozy fireplace, in-unit laundry,
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Southwest
422 Woods Ave. SW
422 Woods Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$885
1000 sqft
Upstairs three bedroom apartment with one bath. Great location, close to downtown and greenway. Water is included in the rent. Electric and gas are separate and paid by the tenant. Please contact our office regarding the pet policy.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Grandin Court
2927 Fleetwood AVE SW
2927 Fleetwood Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
818 sqft
Great 4 bedroom brick house in SW Roanoke for rent! Property features 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, eat-in kitchen. Main level has hardwood floors and the property includes a washer and dryer. Pets will be considered for this property.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Southwest
1324 3rd Street, SW
1324 3rd Street Southwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2249 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home with SW Charm - Old SW Charm - 3 bedroom, 1.5 baths. Fabulous rocking chair front porch that leads to a stunning foyer. Living room with wood burning fireplace and built-in bookshelves.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Walnut Hill
1346 Woodbine Avenue
1346 Woodbine St SE, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
832 sqft
House for Rent - New Listing. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home located on a quiet street in Walnut Hill offers easy living with a mountain view. Newly remodeled kitchen, bathroom and covered patio. Call for more information. (RLNE5667691)
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
3381 Kelly LN
3381 Kelly Lane, Cave Spring, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2214 sqft
Beautiful Townhome for rent with plenty of space! Property features 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 1 half bath. Property is a grand total of 2214 square feet and is very spacious. Available 8/10/20.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Southwest
441 Highland Ave Apt D
441 Highland Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$650
750 sqft
441 Highland Ave - Apt D Available 07/15/20 FURNISHED studio apt in Old SW; utilities + Wi-Fi included! - **AVAILABLE mid-July 2020** FURNISHED studio apartment with approx. 750 sq ft.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
4119 Franklin Rd
4119 Franklin Road Southwest, Cave Spring, VA
Studio
$1,950
1600 sqft
This property was previously home to an in-home healthcare provider. Perfect for an insurance office, financial services, or any type of general office use, this charming office space has plenty of parking.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Roanoke
400 Salem AVE SW
400 Salem Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1062 sqft
Condo for rent Fulton Motor Lofts! Convenient location to downtown Roanoke, excellent property that features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The condo is very spacious at 1062 square and is available for rent now!