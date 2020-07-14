All apartments in Roanoke
Find more places like South16 at the Bridges.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:53 PM

South16 at the Bridges

16 Old Woods Ave · (540) 361-6297
Location

16 Old Woods Ave, Roanoke, VA 24016
South Jefferson

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 416 · Avail. Aug 26

$987

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 476 sqft

Unit 317 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,166

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 601 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 545 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,419

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 220 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,422

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 835 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from South16 at the Bridges.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
accessible
elevator
garage
pool
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Steeped in history, natural beauty, and opportunity, Roanoke offers the best of two worlds: a place that provides all of the amenities and energy of city living while maintaining the charm and personality of a small town. South Sixteen is a distinctive addition to the Roanoke landscape that sets the tone for contemporary living in the city. It offers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. Enjoy amazing views of the mountains and Roanoke River from every apartment. South Sixteen is a non-smoking, pet-friendly community where outdoor purists are easily accessible and convenient, as are the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, Carilion Clinic, Star Line Trolley Stop, and the brand new Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges! Experience South 16 today https://vimeo.com/240761642/

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Security Deposit: Starting at $250 to full months rent
Move-in Fees: $150 reservation fee
Additional: Trash fee:$10
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300 for one pet; $500 for two pets.
limit: 2 Pet Max.
rent: $15 for 1 pet; $30 for 2 pets
restrictions: 80 lb max. Breed Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does South16 at the Bridges have any available units?
South16 at the Bridges has 4 units available starting at $987 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Roanoke, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roanoke Rent Report.
What amenities does South16 at the Bridges have?
Some of South16 at the Bridges's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is South16 at the Bridges currently offering any rent specials?
South16 at the Bridges is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is South16 at the Bridges pet-friendly?
Yes, South16 at the Bridges is pet friendly.
Does South16 at the Bridges offer parking?
Yes, South16 at the Bridges offers parking.
Does South16 at the Bridges have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, South16 at the Bridges offers units with in unit laundry.
Does South16 at the Bridges have a pool?
Yes, South16 at the Bridges has a pool.
Does South16 at the Bridges have accessible units?
Yes, South16 at the Bridges has accessible units.
Does South16 at the Bridges have units with dishwashers?
Yes, South16 at the Bridges has units with dishwashers.
