South16 at the Bridges

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage accessible elevator garage pool 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments fire pit guest parking key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community

Steeped in history, natural beauty, and opportunity, Roanoke offers the best of two worlds: a place that provides all of the amenities and energy of city living while maintaining the charm and personality of a small town. South Sixteen is a distinctive addition to the Roanoke landscape that sets the tone for contemporary living in the city. It offers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. Enjoy amazing views of the mountains and Roanoke River from every apartment. South Sixteen is a non-smoking, pet-friendly community where outdoor purists are easily accessible and convenient, as are the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, Carilion Clinic, Star Line Trolley Stop, and the brand new Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges! Experience South 16 today https://vimeo.com/240761642/