South16 at the Bridges

Lease Length: 4-16 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Security Deposit: Starting at $250 to full months rent
Move-in Fees: $150 reservation fee
Additional: Trash fee:$10
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300 for one pet; $500 for two pets.
limit: 2 Pet Max.
rent: $15 for 1 pet; $30 for 2 pets
restrictions: 80 lb max. Breed Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.