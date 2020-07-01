Cameron Kinney Lofts

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 per bedroom
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 80 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: included in select units, $45/month (additional carport). Other, assigned. Surface and garage parking are available. Uncovered parking is available for $45 per month per space. Annex Lot parking, which is uncovered parking closer to the buildings is available for $55 per month. Please call for complete parking information.
Storage Details: Storage units: $25/month