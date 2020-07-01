All apartments in Richmond
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:30 AM

Cameron Kinney Lofts

2 S. 25th St · (757) 219-2571
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2 S. 25th St, Richmond, VA 23223
Shockoe Bottom

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 504 · Avail. now

$980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Unit 316 · Avail. now

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Unit 110 · Avail. now

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 221 · Avail. now

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 884 sqft

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,119

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 230 · Avail. now

$1,138

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cameron Kinney Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
pet friendly
coffee bar
conference room
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Welcome to the Cameron-Kinney apartments for rent in Richmond, VA! As a resident of our community, you'll quickly discover that life at Cameron-Kinney is all about comfort and access. As part of the River Lofts community, Cameron-Kinney offers a riverfront location that is ideal for an exciting urban lifestyle. Here you can walk to downtown and Shockoe Bottom, hike along the river, or just stroll through the unique neighborhood shops and restaurants. You don't want to miss out on living here - stop by today to set up a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 per bedroom
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 80 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: included in select units, $45/month (additional carport). Other, assigned. Surface and garage parking are available. Uncovered parking is available for $45 per month per space. Annex Lot parking, which is uncovered parking closer to the buildings is available for $55 per month. Please call for complete parking information.
Storage Details: Storage units: $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cameron Kinney Lofts have any available units?
Cameron Kinney Lofts has 9 units available starting at $980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does Cameron Kinney Lofts have?
Some of Cameron Kinney Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cameron Kinney Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Cameron Kinney Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cameron Kinney Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Cameron Kinney Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Cameron Kinney Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Cameron Kinney Lofts offers parking.
Does Cameron Kinney Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cameron Kinney Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cameron Kinney Lofts have a pool?
Yes, Cameron Kinney Lofts has a pool.
Does Cameron Kinney Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, Cameron Kinney Lofts has accessible units.
Does Cameron Kinney Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cameron Kinney Lofts has units with dishwashers.
