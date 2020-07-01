Cameron Kinney Lofts

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet range stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage hot tub internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage pet friendly coffee bar conference room

**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Welcome to the Cameron-Kinney apartments for rent in Richmond, VA! As a resident of our community, you'll quickly discover that life at Cameron-Kinney is all about comfort and access. As part of the River Lofts community, Cameron-Kinney offers a riverfront location that is ideal for an exciting urban lifestyle. Here you can walk to downtown and Shockoe Bottom, hike along the river, or just stroll through the unique neighborhood shops and restaurants. You don't want to miss out on living here - stop by today to set up a tour!