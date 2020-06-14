Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

33 Apartments for rent in Stafford Courthouse, VA with garage

Stafford Courthouse apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, b... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes
140 Abberly Drive, Stafford Courthouse, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,561
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes!Live differently! Bringing forth a wonderful host of amenities, extremely spacious floor plans, and excellent services, Abberly Waterstone Apartments is a new and vibrant community that brings luxury

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
108 DAVIDSON STREET
108 Davidson Street, Stafford Courthouse, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2222 sqft
End unit 3 level TH with many upgrades to list. Fully finished walkout basement with spacious rec room, extra room with closet NTC. Granite kitchen counter tops & tile floors. Hardwood floors on LR, DR and FR. Huge master BR w/large W/I closet.
Results within 1 mile of Stafford Courthouse

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
104 Blackgum Ct
104 Blackgum Ct, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2381 sqft
Beautiful 3 level town home in the amazing Embrey Mill neighborhood. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops, espresso cabinets and stunning back splash. Elegant hardwood floors throughout main level.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
110 Sweetgum Court
110 Sweetgum Ct, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1924 sqft
110 Sweetgum Court Available 07/01/20 Embrey Mill's Finest! - Embrey Mill's Finest! A North Stafford Location - 3 Bedroom 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Austin Ridge
1 Unit Available
4 OXEN COURT
4 Oxen Court, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3723 sqft
Available Aug 1, 2020. 3 finished levels Colonial. Formal living and dining area along with a kitchen overlooking large family room with fireplace. $ bedrooms on the upper level. Huge master with luxury bath.
Results within 5 miles of Stafford Courthouse

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 04:10pm
1 Unit Available
1022 Columbus Drive
1022 Columbus Cove, Aquia Harbour, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
3500 sqft
Five-bedroom house with level lot, fenced yard and mature trees in Aquia Harbour, a community with amenities ranging from boating, to golf & swimming. Large master bedroom, finished basement with fireplace and bedroom for inlaws or au pair.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
53 Bryant Blvd
53 Bryant Boulevard, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1600 sqft
53 Bryant Blvd Available 08/01/20 STAFFORD - 4 BEDROOM HOME - NO HOA - Beautifully recently renovated split level home. Walking distance to Mountain View High School. Huge fully fenced back yard. Multi-tier deck.

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
110 Olympic Drive
110 Olympic Drive, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2208 sqft
North Stafford's Finest Colonial In Widewater Village! - Great 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Colonial Home Located In The Widewater Village Community.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7 Shermans Ridge Road
7 Shermans Ridge Rd, Stafford County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
4268 sqft
7 Shermans Ridge Road Available 08/05/20 LUXURY SMART HOME WITH IN-LAW SUITE - STAFFORD - ZONED FOR COLONIAL FORGE HIGH SCHOOL - Simply stunning! This beautiful home in Liberty Knolls neighborhood is close to all amenities including schools,

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
826 Coastal Avenue
826 Coastal Ave, Aquia Harbour, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
3808 sqft
826 Coastal Avenue Available 08/05/20 EMBREY MILL - STAFFORD - Beautiful single family 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Embrey Mill community.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3 Hot Springs Way
3 Hot Springs Way, Stafford County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2240 sqft
3 Hot Springs Way Available 08/05/20 STAFFORD - NEAT & CLEAN AND MINUTES TO QUANTICO - Neat and clean 5 bedroom home in Widewater Village. Minutes to Quantico. Formal dining and living with hardwood floors.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15 Blue Spruce Circle
15 Blue Spruce Circle, Stafford County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3280 sqft
15 Blue Spruce Circle Available 07/15/20 GORGEOUS STAFFORD HOME - AUTUMN RIDGE - This home is beautifully maintained. Located on a cul-de-sac street in Autumn Ridge, its an easy walk to HH Poole Middle School. 5 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
419 Foxglove Way Apt 105
419 Foxglove Way, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2220 sqft
EMBREY MILL TOWNHOUSE (CONDO) - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY - Stunning 3 level, 2220sqft townhouse with 1 car garage. Almost new! 3 bedrooms on the upper level. Loads of bright large windows. Master bedroom with tray ceiling. Huge walk in closet.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
2 GLENDALE DRIVE
2 Glendale Drive, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2275 sqft
4 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom detached home in Glenwood Forest! This home has granite counter tops, a covered porch, large deck, fully fenced yard, spacious lot, and a garage with plenty of storage.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
82 RIPLEY ROAD
82 Ripley Road, Stafford County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,695
4478 sqft
Oversized and immaculate colonial in Apple Grove! There is a living room area on each level of this gorgeous property.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
307 WOODSTREAM BOULEVARD
307 Woodstream Boulevard, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2482 sqft
Wow, what a beautiful end unit townhome. This one won't last long. Three finished levels, with walk out and 2 car garage. 3 bedrooms with 3 full and 1 half bath. Hardwood flooring , stainless steel appliances and granite counters.

1 of 36

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
33 Iron Master Drive
33 Iron Master Drive, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
3021 sqft
33 Iron Master Drive Available 07/01/20 STAFFORD - COLONIAL FORGE NEIGHBORHOOD - Beautiful 4 bedroom home in sought after Colonial Forge neighborhood. This home is 3 fully finished levels, basement with recreation room.
Results within 10 miles of Stafford Courthouse
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
5 Units Available
Wellington Woods
1704 Lafayette Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,013
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located on Business Highway 1, which is great for commuters. Units offer air conditioning, dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of the communal gym, concierge and trash valet.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Celebrate Virginia
39 Units Available
Silver Collection at Celebrate
2530 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1398 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with designer lighting and wood-plank flooring. Property highlights include a 10,000 square-foot clubhouse, saltwater pool, and pet spa. Near I-95. Shop at Cosner's Corner during free time.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1409 Hearthstone Dr
1409 Hearthstone Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2592 sqft
GORGEOUS 4 Br in Village of Idlewild! Beautiful and spacious at 2,592 sq. ft. master suite, washer, dryer, patio out back w/1 car garage street access. Close to I-95, shopping, schools, downtown Fredericksburg, unfinished basement great for storage.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1125 Hampton St
1125 Hampton Street, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2340 sqft
This three level spacious townhome in The Village of Idlewild is a must see! Enjoy parking your vehicles in the attached 2 car garage during these cold winter months and walking into your cozy den.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1113 Walker Dr
1113 Walker Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2735 sqft
Excellent location and excellent conditions. Formal living and dining rooms, family room with fireplace. Ample kitchen with pantry, silestone counters and breakfast area. Hardwood floors in all main level.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
121 Cleremont Drive
121 Cleremont Drive, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,897
1980 sqft
Immaculate Colonial in South Stafford! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom detached home with wrap front porch, Fireplace. Formal living room, Dining room, Family room, Deck, 2 car garage, Convenient to shopping, schools, major roads and commuter station.

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
England Run
1 Unit Available
1 Slate Drive
1 Slate Dr, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3572 sqft
England Run's Finest! - Fabulous 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Colonial Home In The Well Sought After England Run Community W/2-Car Garage. Bright & Spacious 3,500+ sq. ft.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Stafford Courthouse, VA

Stafford Courthouse apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

