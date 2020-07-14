All apartments in Richmond
Find more places like Brookdale Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richmond, VA
/
Brookdale Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 PM

Brookdale Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
9027 Horrigan Ct · (804) 793-9611
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Richmond
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9027 Horrigan Ct, Richmond, VA 23294

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 9035E · Avail. now

$874

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 288 sqft

Unit 9020A · Avail. now

$874

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 288 sqft

Unit 9032F · Avail. now

$874

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 288 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brookdale Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
w/d hookup
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
e-payments
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
package receiving
Take a Virtual Tour Now!

Brookdale Apartments in Henrico, VA are anything but ordinary. It's cozy floorplan styles, scenic landscaped surroundings, convenient location to shopping and dining, and first-class management staff, where the residents are treated with great care, will have you feeling at home in no time.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $32 per single applicant
Deposit: $372 (studio), $422 (studio renovated), $414.50(1 bedroom), $484.50 (1 bedroom renovated), $554.50 (2 bedroom 1 bath), $569.50 (2 bedroom 2 bath)
Move-in Fees: none
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
fee: $50
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: No vicious breeds or mixes/75 lbs. max
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brookdale Apartments have any available units?
Brookdale Apartments has 3 units available starting at $874 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does Brookdale Apartments have?
Some of Brookdale Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brookdale Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Brookdale Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brookdale Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Brookdale Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Brookdale Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Brookdale Apartments offers parking.
Does Brookdale Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Brookdale Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Brookdale Apartments have a pool?
No, Brookdale Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Brookdale Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Brookdale Apartments has accessible units.
Does Brookdale Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brookdale Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Brookdale Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rockwood Park
3310 Old Courthouse Rd
Richmond, VA 23236
American Tobacco Center
119 N 20th St
Richmond, VA 23223
Landmark at 1700
1700 West Main Street
Richmond, VA 23220
Woodbriar Apartments
621 Warwick Village Dr
Richmond, VA 23224
Dill Building
2020 E Franklin St
Richmond, VA 23223
American Cigar Lofts
2300 E Cary St
Richmond, VA 23223
Franklin Lofts
1806 E Franklin St
Richmond, VA 23223
Laurel Pines
4123 E Wood Harbor Ct
Richmond, VA 23231

Similar Pages

Richmond 1 BedroomsRichmond 2 Bedrooms
Richmond Apartments with ParkingRichmond Pet Friendly Places
Richmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fredericksburg, VASuffolk, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VA
Williamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VA
Tuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The FanShockoe BottomThe Museum District
Old Town ManchesterCarverMonroe Ward
Sauer's GardensJackson Ward

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
Virginia Commonwealth UniversityVirginia Union University
College of William and Mary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity