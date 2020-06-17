219 North 19th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage coffee bar ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Incredibly convenient condo at intersection of N 19th Street and East Broad Street. A few blocks from VCU Medical Center and Downtown Expressway. This one bedroom, one bath condo offers urban living at its finest. Walk to restaurants, coffee shops and entertainment. Kitchen features smooth top electric stove, built in microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and combination washer/dryer. Wall separating bedroom from living room can be opened up to let tons of light into the condo or closed for privacy. This condo has character, convenience and a one car garage bay just around the corner from the building.