219 North 19th Street
219 North 19th Street

219 North 19th Street · (804) 397-9796
Location

219 North 19th Street, Richmond, VA 23223
Shockoe Bottom

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit U31 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 642 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Incredibly convenient condo at intersection of N 19th Street and East Broad Street. A few blocks from VCU Medical Center and Downtown Expressway. This one bedroom, one bath condo offers urban living at its finest. Walk to restaurants, coffee shops and entertainment. Kitchen features smooth top electric stove, built in microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and combination washer/dryer. Wall separating bedroom from living room can be opened up to let tons of light into the condo or closed for privacy. This condo has character, convenience and a one car garage bay just around the corner from the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 North 19th Street have any available units?
219 North 19th Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 North 19th Street have?
Some of 219 North 19th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 North 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
219 North 19th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 North 19th Street pet-friendly?
No, 219 North 19th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 219 North 19th Street offer parking?
Yes, 219 North 19th Street does offer parking.
Does 219 North 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 219 North 19th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 North 19th Street have a pool?
No, 219 North 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 219 North 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 219 North 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 219 North 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 North 19th Street has units with dishwashers.
