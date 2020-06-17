All apartments in Richmond
1218 W Franklin St

1218 West Franklin Street · (866) 677-6937
Location

1218 West Franklin Street, Richmond, VA 23220
The Fan

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$3,995

6 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Colonial Revival historical home located in the Monument Ave historic district less than a block from Stuart’s Circle. This historical landmark, built in 1925, was designed by Baskervill & served as the rectory for St. James Episcopal. One of the few homes in the Fan built on a double lot. The garden has a walled English garden with three-tiered fountain, 3-car garage,& 2 additional spaces for parking. Entering the open foyer, your eye will immediately be drawn through the paneled arch into the conservatory & through the double mahogany French doors out into the garden. Garden is enclosed with a brick wall, fencing, mature shrubbery for privacy. 1218 West Franklin also boasts 6 bedrooms, 3 full baths, open kitchen concept, full basement & so much more. A combination of the elegance you expect from Fan homes & the practicality & flexibility needed for family living. Recent upgrades have been done with great care & highest quality. Upgrades & original charm make this home truly one of a kind. Great location - walk to several churches, VCU, restaurants, parks, museums, gyms, or events. Available Now! Pets will be considered. Vacant and easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 W Franklin St have any available units?
1218 W Franklin St has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 1218 W Franklin St have?
Some of 1218 W Franklin St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 W Franklin St currently offering any rent specials?
1218 W Franklin St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 W Franklin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1218 W Franklin St is pet friendly.
Does 1218 W Franklin St offer parking?
Yes, 1218 W Franklin St does offer parking.
Does 1218 W Franklin St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1218 W Franklin St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 W Franklin St have a pool?
No, 1218 W Franklin St does not have a pool.
Does 1218 W Franklin St have accessible units?
No, 1218 W Franklin St does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 W Franklin St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1218 W Franklin St has units with dishwashers.
