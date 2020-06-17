1218 W Franklin St

Amenities

Colonial Revival historical home located in the Monument Ave historic district less than a block from Stuart’s Circle. This historical landmark, built in 1925, was designed by Baskervill & served as the rectory for St. James Episcopal. One of the few homes in the Fan built on a double lot. The garden has a walled English garden with three-tiered fountain, 3-car garage,& 2 additional spaces for parking. Entering the open foyer, your eye will immediately be drawn through the paneled arch into the conservatory & through the double mahogany French doors out into the garden. Garden is enclosed with a brick wall, fencing, mature shrubbery for privacy. 1218 West Franklin also boasts 6 bedrooms, 3 full baths, open kitchen concept, full basement & so much more. A combination of the elegance you expect from Fan homes & the practicality & flexibility needed for family living. Recent upgrades have been done with great care & highest quality. Upgrades & original charm make this home truly one of a kind. Great location - walk to several churches, VCU, restaurants, parks, museums, gyms, or events. Available Now! Pets will be considered. Vacant and easy to show.