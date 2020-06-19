All apartments in Richmond
1108 Decatur Street

1108 Decatur Street · (804) 358-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1108 Decatur Street, Richmond, VA 23224
Blackwell

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1108 Decatur Street · Avail. Aug 1

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1568 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1108 Decatur Street Available 08/01/20 3 BR/ 1.5 BA Newly Renovated House in Manchester! Available August 1st! - Newly renovated home in Manchester, large backyard, two (2) decks, off-street parking, and carpet throughout the whole house. Huge eat-in kitchen. Ten (10) foot ceilings. Laundry in unit and central air. Pets considered! Must see property, minutes from the City, James River Park System, trails and river! Won't last long! Available August 1st!

See More At https://www.rentinrichmond.com/available-properties

(RLNE2257623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 Decatur Street have any available units?
1108 Decatur Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 1108 Decatur Street have?
Some of 1108 Decatur Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 Decatur Street currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Decatur Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Decatur Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1108 Decatur Street is pet friendly.
Does 1108 Decatur Street offer parking?
Yes, 1108 Decatur Street does offer parking.
Does 1108 Decatur Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1108 Decatur Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Decatur Street have a pool?
No, 1108 Decatur Street does not have a pool.
Does 1108 Decatur Street have accessible units?
No, 1108 Decatur Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Decatur Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 Decatur Street does not have units with dishwashers.
