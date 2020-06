Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 bedroom house is perfectly situated on a spacious lot and tucked into this charming Purcellville. All one level with driveway, garage with remote, back patio, hardwood floors, central heat, A/C, full size washer and dryer just off kitchen. Nice curtains and fixtures found throughout. The fireplace is decorative and no shed conveys. This is a NO SMOKING and NO PETS property.