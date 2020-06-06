All apartments in Purcellville
207 CENNING TERRACE
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:17 PM

207 CENNING TERRACE

207 Cenning Terrace · (703) 870-3776
Location

207 Cenning Terrace, Purcellville, VA 20132

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2426 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Is The One You Are Looking For. Spectacular 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhouse Within Walking Distance To Purcellville. Open & Bright Combined Living & Dining Room Leading To A Large Kitchen With Upgraded Cabinets, Granite Countertops, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Kitchen Looks Out Into A Light Filled Family Room and Breakfast Area With An Extra Bump Out. Hardwood Floors Through Out the Main Level. Spacious Master Bedroom With Cathedral Ceilings And Double Doors Leading To The Upgraded Master Bath. Large Finished Lower Level With A Full Bathroom And Walkout Access To The Garage. Backyard Is Fully Fenced, Lawn Maintenance Included In The Rent. Won-t Last Long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 CENNING TERRACE have any available units?
207 CENNING TERRACE has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 207 CENNING TERRACE have?
Some of 207 CENNING TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 CENNING TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
207 CENNING TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 CENNING TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 207 CENNING TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Purcellville.
Does 207 CENNING TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 207 CENNING TERRACE does offer parking.
Does 207 CENNING TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 207 CENNING TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 CENNING TERRACE have a pool?
No, 207 CENNING TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 207 CENNING TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 207 CENNING TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 207 CENNING TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 CENNING TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 207 CENNING TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 CENNING TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
