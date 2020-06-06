207 CENNING TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This Is The One You Are Looking For. Spectacular 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhouse Within Walking Distance To Purcellville. Open & Bright Combined Living & Dining Room Leading To A Large Kitchen With Upgraded Cabinets, Granite Countertops, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Kitchen Looks Out Into A Light Filled Family Room and Breakfast Area With An Extra Bump Out. Hardwood Floors Through Out the Main Level. Spacious Master Bedroom With Cathedral Ceilings And Double Doors Leading To The Upgraded Master Bath. Large Finished Lower Level With A Full Bathroom And Walkout Access To The Garage. Backyard Is Fully Fenced, Lawn Maintenance Included In The Rent. Won-t Last Long!