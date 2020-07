Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Wonderful location in town! Close to Magnolia's restaurant, Purcellville train station and the WO&DTrail. Walking distance to all of downtown. Adorable two bedroom, two level condo with private rearpatio off kitchen. Full size washer and dryer. Updated with hardwood floors. Ready to move in soon! Owner is a Licensed Real Estate Agent.