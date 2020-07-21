12778 Lost Creek Court

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2cc027f080 ---- Welcome Home! 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home sitting on 1.92 acres in country setting surrounded by trees!Spacious floor plan with warm hardwoods, gourmet kitchen with island, wood burning fireplace in FR w/ exit to back deck, and side loading 2 car garage. Large deck/yard great for entertaining! Unfinished basement great for storage. Close to restaurants, shopping, and major routes. Pictures from previous listing.



12 Months Disposal Scenic View