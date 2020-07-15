419 Briarwood Cir.

Amenities

w/d hookup air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

2 bedroom Duplex in Prince George **CANNOT APPLY FOR OR VIEW UNTIL 4/7/2020** - 2 BR, 1 BA, Living room, kitchen with refrigerator, gas stove, laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Gas heat/Forced hot air, central A/C. No pets allowed. Section 8 not accepted. $725.00/mo. - CANNOT LOOK AT OR APPLY FOR UNTIL 4/7/2020 - Availability date subject to change without notice**Click on "Apply Now" on our website for viewing instructions.*



***OUR OFFICE IS TEMPORARILY CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC. YOU MUST CALL 804-863-0001 FOR AN APPOINTMENT. ***

Our office is available by phone at 804-863-0001, Tuesday - Thursday, 9am-4pm at this time.



Tenant responsible for the following utilities: (this information is not guaranteed)

Utilities tenant will be responsible for (Applicant responsible to check for deposits when starting accounts):

Weekly Trash Pick-up - You choose company(ie: Republic Services or County Waste)

Gas - Columbia Gas

Electricity - Dominion

Water - Virginia American

Sewer - County of Prince George Utilities

(FYI - Proof of Utilities, trash pick up & Renters Insurance will be required before you can be given keys-you must print copy)



>>>Click on "Apply Now" on our website for viewing information<<<



(RLNE4071809)