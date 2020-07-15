All apartments in Prince George County
Last updated April 12 2020 at 9:25 PM

419 Briarwood Cir.

419 Briarwood Circle · (804) 863-0001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

419 Briarwood Circle, Prince George County, VA 23860

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 419 Briarwood Cir. · Avail. now

$725

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 874 sqft

Amenities

2 bedroom Duplex in Prince George **CANNOT APPLY FOR OR VIEW UNTIL 4/7/2020** - 2 BR, 1 BA, Living room, kitchen with refrigerator, gas stove, laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Gas heat/Forced hot air, central A/C. No pets allowed. Section 8 not accepted. $725.00/mo. - CANNOT LOOK AT OR APPLY FOR UNTIL 4/7/2020 - Availability date subject to change without notice**Click on "Apply Now" on our website for viewing instructions.*

***OUR OFFICE IS TEMPORARILY CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC. YOU MUST CALL 804-863-0001 FOR AN APPOINTMENT. ***
Our office is available by phone at 804-863-0001, Tuesday - Thursday, 9am-4pm at this time.

Tenant responsible for the following utilities: (this information is not guaranteed)
Utilities tenant will be responsible for (Applicant responsible to check for deposits when starting accounts):
Weekly Trash Pick-up - You choose company(ie: Republic Services or County Waste)
Gas - Columbia Gas
Electricity - Dominion
Water - Virginia American
Sewer - County of Prince George Utilities
(FYI - Proof of Utilities, trash pick up & Renters Insurance will be required before you can be given keys-you must print copy)

>>>Click on "Apply Now" on our website for viewing information<<<

(RLNE4071809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 Briarwood Cir. have any available units?
419 Briarwood Cir. has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 419 Briarwood Cir. have?
Some of 419 Briarwood Cir.'s amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 Briarwood Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
419 Briarwood Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 Briarwood Cir. pet-friendly?
No, 419 Briarwood Cir. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prince George County.
Does 419 Briarwood Cir. offer parking?
No, 419 Briarwood Cir. does not offer parking.
Does 419 Briarwood Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 Briarwood Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 Briarwood Cir. have a pool?
No, 419 Briarwood Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 419 Briarwood Cir. have accessible units?
No, 419 Briarwood Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 419 Briarwood Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 Briarwood Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 419 Briarwood Cir. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 419 Briarwood Cir. has units with air conditioning.
