13626 BENTLEY CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

ADORABLE 2 LEVEL 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME IN LAKE RIDGE!! WOOD FLOORS, GRANITE, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WALK IN PANTRY, WASHER AND DRYER, FENCED IN BACKYARD WITH SHED, MASTER SUITE WITH FULL BATH, GREAT LOCATION CONVENIENT TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, PARKS, MAJOR HIGHWAYS, QUANTICO, BELVOIR AND MORE!!! SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!!!IN ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.00 CHARGE THAT WILL BE USED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THEIR HOME APPROXIMATELY EVERY 60 DAYS UNDER THE UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM TO HELP SAVE 5-15% OF THE HEATING AND COOLING BILL AS WELL AS CREATE A CLEAN ENVIRONMENT.