945 Cambridge Avenue

Amenities
This brick ranch home is in an established neighborhood and was completely remodeled top to bottom 8 years ago. Pride of ownership shows in this very well taken care of home. Newer gas hot water heater, entire exterior is vinyl wrapped. Beautiful eat-in kitchen with all black appliances. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, new lighting & ceiling fans. House is on a dead-end street so there will be no traffic passing through. Near Interstates, Tunnels, Shipyards, Coast Guard Base, Joint Force Command, Hospitals & Naval Hospital, Schools, Community College, Golf Courses, Parks, Boat Ramps, Shops, Resturants & Much More. This Won't Last Long! Call To View! ***757-484-9305 or 757-638-0795*** or ***HEATHER 757-740-8005***