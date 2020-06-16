945 Cambridge Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This brick ranch home is in an established neighborhood and was completely remodeled top to bottom 8 years ago. Pride of ownership shows in this very well taken care of home. Newer gas hot water heater, entire exterior is vinyl wrapped. Beautiful eat-in kitchen with all black appliances. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, new lighting & ceiling fans. House is on a dead-end street so there will be no traffic passing through. Near Interstates, Tunnels, Shipyards, Coast Guard Base, Joint Force Command, Hospitals & Naval Hospital, Schools, Community College, Golf Courses, Parks, Boat Ramps, Shops, Resturants & Much More. This Won't Last Long! Call To View! ***757-484-9305 or 757-638-0795*** or ***HEATHER 757-740-8005***