All apartments in Portsmouth
Find more places like 945 Cambridge Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Portsmouth, VA
/
945 Cambridge Avenue
Last updated April 8 2020 at 8:24 AM

945 Cambridge Avenue

945 Cambridge Avenue · (800) 539-8014
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Portsmouth
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

945 Cambridge Avenue, Portsmouth, VA 23707
Mount Hermon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 988 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This brick ranch home is in an established neighborhood and was completely remodeled top to bottom 8 years ago. Pride of ownership shows in this very well taken care of home. Newer gas hot water heater, entire exterior is vinyl wrapped. Beautiful eat-in kitchen with all black appliances. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, new lighting & ceiling fans. House is on a dead-end street so there will be no traffic passing through. Near Interstates, Tunnels, Shipyards, Coast Guard Base, Joint Force Command, Hospitals & Naval Hospital, Schools, Community College, Golf Courses, Parks, Boat Ramps, Shops, Resturants & Much More. This Won't Last Long! Call To View! ***757-484-9305 or 757-638-0795*** or ***HEATHER 757-740-8005***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 Cambridge Avenue have any available units?
945 Cambridge Avenue has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Portsmouth, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portsmouth Rent Report.
What amenities does 945 Cambridge Avenue have?
Some of 945 Cambridge Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 945 Cambridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
945 Cambridge Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 Cambridge Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 945 Cambridge Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Portsmouth.
Does 945 Cambridge Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 945 Cambridge Avenue does offer parking.
Does 945 Cambridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 945 Cambridge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 Cambridge Avenue have a pool?
No, 945 Cambridge Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 945 Cambridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 945 Cambridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 945 Cambridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 945 Cambridge Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 945 Cambridge Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Churchland Square
7041 Kenny Ln
Portsmouth, VA 23703
Residences at Crawford Farm
1027 City Park Ave
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Towne Point Landing
3802 Towne Point Rd
Portsmouth, VA 23703
Pepperwood Townhomes
3790 Pepperwood Ct
Portsmouth, VA 23703
Preston Trails
6617 Bickford Lane
Portsmouth, VA 23703
Edgefield Apartments
5699 Craneybrook Ln
Portsmouth, VA 23703
The Myrtles at Olde Towne Apartments
850 Crawford Parkway
Portsmouth, VA 23704

Similar Pages

Portsmouth 1 BedroomsPortsmouth 2 Bedrooms
Portsmouth Dog Friendly ApartmentsPortsmouth Luxury Places
Portsmouth Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANorfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VA
Hampton, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Edgefield

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity