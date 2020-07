Amenities

Inviting ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. This home features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinet space. There is also beautiful laminate wood flooring and ceramic tile. The fully fenced backyard includes a storage shed and a large deck, great for summer gatherings or just relaxing. Attached one car garage and driveway space. Available August 1st. Showings available 8/1/20.