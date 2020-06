Amenities

Fantastic 2 bedroom 1 bath available for immediate possession! Convenient to Portsmouth Naval Hospital, shipyard, interstates and more! You have your own private entrance in front and rear. All appliances in unit. Spacious bedrooms. Your personal side porch or large shared front porch. Shared rear yard with privacy fencing. Mudroom area off kitchen makes it easy for storing motorcycle or bicycles. Storage Area off mudroom. Pet acceptable with owner approval and additional deposit. Virtual touring is available!