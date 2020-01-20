All apartments in Portsmouth
5652 Picadilly Lane
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:05 AM

5652 Picadilly Lane

5652 Picadilly Lane · (757) 395-4274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5652 Picadilly Lane, Portsmouth, VA 23703
Edgefield

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5652 Picadilly Lane · Avail. Jul 1

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

5652 Picadilly Lane Available 07/01/20 ****SPACIOUS 2 Bed 2 FULL Bath convenient to shopping! Don't miss this one! - Spacious townhouse convenient to shopping with 2 large bedrooms upstairs. Available Today! Contains approx. 1,500 sqft. Large back yard with shed for extra storage. Great bang for your buck with this lovely townhouse.

Call today for more details, showing times, or for similar listings in other areas. Interested in submitting an application? Apply online at:

Real Property Management Hampton Roads
5394 Kemps River Drive., Ste 103
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
www.rpmhamptonroads.com
Office: (757) 395-4274

This is a service of www.rpmhamptonroads.com
Virginia Beach and Hampton Road's leader in residential property management. Tenants can apply to rent online, pay rent online and even take a video tour of our available homes online!

*Photos and videos are provided at the agent's discretion, for purposes of advertising online, and may not be an accurate depiction of the current appearance and/or condition of the rental property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3886208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5652 Picadilly Lane have any available units?
5652 Picadilly Lane has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Portsmouth, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portsmouth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5652 Picadilly Lane have?
Some of 5652 Picadilly Lane's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5652 Picadilly Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5652 Picadilly Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5652 Picadilly Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5652 Picadilly Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Portsmouth.
Does 5652 Picadilly Lane offer parking?
No, 5652 Picadilly Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5652 Picadilly Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5652 Picadilly Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5652 Picadilly Lane have a pool?
No, 5652 Picadilly Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5652 Picadilly Lane have accessible units?
No, 5652 Picadilly Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5652 Picadilly Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5652 Picadilly Lane has units with dishwashers.
