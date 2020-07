Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 1ST FLOOR DUPLEX, JUST A HALF BLOCK FROM THE WATER IN THE SWIMMING POINT SECTION OF OLD TOWNE. JUST STEPS FROM PORTSMOUTH NAVAL HOSPITAL, OLDE TOWNE'S AWARD WINNING RESTAURANTS. CONVENIENT TO ALL BASES & INTERSTATES. CHARMING HOME WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, SHARED FOYER AND A SHARED LAUNDRY, WITH OTHER UNIT, IN THE ATTACHED UTILITY ROOM.

Rent includes water, sewer, sanitation and heat. Tenant only pays electric.