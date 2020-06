Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Vintage Charm with modern amenities, Come on down to Olde Towne! This spaciouscorner unit, 2 bed 1 bath apartment home with extra large windows throughout provideloads of natural light. Original Hardwood flooring, and super cute kitchen with graniteand stainless steel appliances. Come experience and decide to live with the stunning viewof the waterfront and beautiful Downtown daily. Walk to all the local sights including thePortsmouth Children’s museum or so many local food and beverage delights. Just minutesfrom the hgwy’s tunnel and Portsmouth Naval Hospital and bases. Pets are welcome wrestrictions. (no more than 2 under 45 pounds or overly aggressive breeds.) Vacant textagent for code. Entrance through Waverly Pkwy side noted as “421”.