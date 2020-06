Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan some paid utils range

MOVE-IN READY! 1 BEDROOM UNIT ON 2ND FLOOR WITH GAS AND WATER INCLUDED. TENANT PAYS OWN

ELECTRIC. REAL HARDWOOD FLOORS. SHARED LAUNDRY ROOM. $50 APP FEE PER ADULT WITH COPY OF

PHOTO ID AND PROOF OF INCOME.ONE SMALL PET (SERVICE OR SUPPORT ANIMAL) MAY BE CONSIDERED

ON INDIVIDUAL BASIS WITH COPY OF CURRENT VET RECORD, NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE AND ADDITIONAL

PET RENT. APPLY ONLINE. NOT SET UP FOR SEC 8.