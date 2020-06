Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

CEDAR POINT - Come view this freshly painted 3 bedroom brick ranch! Home has hardwood floors, the large deck is perfect for entertaining and the backyard has a privacy fence. Dining Room & fireplace! Attached garage provides lots of storage. Washer and dryer included, pets OK with owners approval and pet deposit. Text April at 757-218-4962 to schedule a viewing. Apply online at www.howardhannarentals.com



