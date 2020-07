Amenities

patio / balcony parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a very charming older building. It has lots of natural light! A beautiful large deck is located off the living room to enjoy some time outside or entertaining guests. The kitchen features a stove, refrigerator and has a nice size pantry. There is lots of storage space inside this unit. You definitely will want to call this place home!