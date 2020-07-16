146 Apartments for rent in Pimmit Hills, VA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Pimmit Hills
7525 MAGARITY ROAD
7525 Magarity Road, Pimmit Hills, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
884 sqft
Location,Location, Location, one level renovated single family with more than 10K sqft of land. Living /dining room Kitchen wood floors, updated windows, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, combo washer &Dryer.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pimmit Hills
2014 STORM DRIVE
2014 Storm Drive, Pimmit Hills, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1292 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath home located near Tysons Corner. Easy access to 66. Near shopping. Long carport for 2 vehicles. Long driveway. Living room, sep dining room. Hardwood floors. Newer HVAC. Stainless steel appliances. Upgraded countertop.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Pimmit Hills
7333 HOWARD COURT
7333 Howard Court, Pimmit Hills, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
884 sqft
One level living in convenient Tysons Corner! Fully updated and charming rambler in quality, tip-top condition. Features renovated kitchen, hardwood floor, lots of attic storage plus shed. Large level, fenced back yard. NO HOA. Plenty of parking.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
52 Units Available
Old Courthouse
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1112 sqft
Just 20 minutes away from downtown DC and a short ride away from Dunn Loring Metro Station. Elegant homes feature spacious baths, granite counters and private balconies, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
26 Units Available
Tysons Central 123
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,225
1538 sqft
Walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a resort-style pool and deck, rooftop grilling and dining, and a fitness center. Minutes from Tysons Corner and steps from the McLean metro station.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
7 Units Available
Tysons East
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- to four-bedroom homes, some on two levels, furnished and unfurnished. New cabinets, counters, large windows, new flooring, W/D in most. Amenities include pool, playground, basketball and volleyball courts. Near shopping, dining, transit.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
33 Units Available
Idylwood
Tysons Glen and Devonshire Square Apartments & Townhomes
2250 Mohegan Dr, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,574
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1265 sqft
Located less than one mile from Tysons Corner Center. Also near West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Spacious apartments and townhomes in a community offering amenities such as a gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
$
53 Units Available
Tysons Central 123
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,588
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,746
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,729
1269 sqft
Silver Line metro stations are a short distance away, giving easy access to downtown D.C. area. The expansive living spaces come with granite counters, fireplaces and ample storage room.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Tysons East
1550 Spring Gate Drive #8315
1550 Spring Gate Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Gates Of McLean Condo for rent - 2 BR's, 2 Baths - Beautiful, Spacious Luxury 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit is located on the 3rd Floor of the building in The Gates of McLean Condo community.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
East Side
1808 OLD MEADOW RD #1218
1808 Old Meadow Road, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Price Reduced! 1BR+Den or 2BR Condo in the Heart of Tysons Corner! Newly Updated Kitchen, Bath and Wood Flooring. Designer Kitchen with Antique White Cabinets, Stainless Appliances and Granite Counters. Open Living Areas.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
1408 HARVEST CROSSING DRIVE
1408 Harvest Crossing Drive, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
2500 sqft
Lovely Spacious 4 br 4.5 ba end unit townhome in the prestigious community of Evans Farm. This spectacular home features a gourmet kitchen hardwood floors on the main and upper levels. Fully finished lower level with rec room, den and full bath.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
8043 MERRY OAKS CT
8043 Merry Oaks Court, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
No in-person showings until tenant moves out end of July, thank you. A large, spacious three bedroom townhome in the heart of Tysons, this property is in walking distance to Tyson's Corner Mall and the upcoming Metro Silver Line.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Courthouse
7981 VIGNE COURT
7981 Vigne Court, Tysons Corner, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2304 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury, super clean, all brick, and light-filled 4-levels of end unit TH in heart of Tysons Cornor. Gleaming hardwood floorsthroughout entire 1st, 2nd, and 3rd levels. 4 bedrooms in up level and 4.5 upgraded bathrooms.

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
8126 BOSS STREET
8126 Boss Street, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1990 sqft
In the heart of Tysons Corner, unbeatable sought-after location, this luxurious 3 bed, 3.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
2086 GILLEN LANE
2086 Gillen Lane, McLean, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1595 sqft
Bright, spacious and well maintained townhouse conveniently located in a cul-de-sac within walking distance of West Falls Church metro.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Idylwood
2230 GEORGE C MARSHALL DRIVE
2230 George C Marshall Drive, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1182 sqft
Gorgeous view of wooded area from this 10th floor unit.

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
6923 POPPY DRIVE
6923 Poppy Drive, McLean, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1152 sqft
An upgraded 3BR/2FB/1HB home with hardwood floors on main level. 2 gas fireplaces. Kitchen with SS appliances, granite countertops and a kitchen bar that leads out to the carport. Sep. DR with built-in cabs. LR with high ceilings and gas FP.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
2181 WOLFTRAP COURT
2181 Wolftrap Road, Dunn Loring, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1966 sqft
A beautiful end unit town home with two car garage. Convenient location close to Tysons Corner.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
1410 PATHFINDER LANE
1410 Pathfinder Lane, McLean, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1247 sqft
Quiet neighborhood, perfect for a family. McLean metro (silver line) is less than 2 miles away. Close to shopping, restaurants, and less than 3 miles to Tysons Corner Mall. 3 Bed/ 2 Bath.

1 of 38

Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Idylwood
2139 DOMINION WAY
2139 Dominion Way, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1840 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, SPACIOUS 3-LEVEL HOME. 3 BEDROOMS, 3.5 BATHS WITH LOFT. FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT WITH BEDROOM & BATHROOM. HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL. FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM & LARGE DECK OFF LIVING ROOM. FENCED BACK YARD.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Idylwood
7024 METROPOLITAN PLACE
7024 Metropolitan Place, Idylwood, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1385 sqft
7024 Metrpolitan Place Falls Church VA 22043........Spacious open 2 BR/2.5 Bath Townhouse style condo, close to West Falls Church Metro.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Courthouse
7990 W RESERVE WAY W
7990 Reserve Way, Tysons Corner, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2804 sqft
ALL CARPET IS BEING REPLACED WITH HARDWOOD. An immaculate end unit townhome located in the heart of Tysons Corner is ready for you to move in with fresh paint and new flooring.

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
7021 WESTBURY ROAD
7021 Westbury Road, McLean, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2158 sqft
Sunny, 5 bedrooms and 4 remodeled full bathrooms, remodeled kitchen eat-in with Silestone countertop. Beautiful main level addition with spacious family room and master suites in the back.. Refinished hardwood floors and new carpet throughout.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
East Side
1835 WESTWIND WAY
1835 Westwind Way, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1276 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bathroom townhouse-style condo conveniently nestled in sought-after McLean. The unit features a spacious, open layout with a modern kitchen and gleaming hardwood floors.
City Guide for Pimmit Hills, VA

Today, Pimmit Hills is one of the greenest, most wooded neighborhoods in the greater Fairfax County, Virginia area, but that's thanks to some major community effort. Developers tore up almost all the trees in the area when Pimmit Hills was established in 1950, then homeowners and later developers planted oak, tulip trees and other greenery to beautify the area.

Pimmit Hills is what is known as a census-designated place, rather than a town on its own. Much of Fairfax County is in this format, providing bedroom communities for the large number of commuters into nearby Washington D.C. The nearest urban area to Pimmit Hills is Tysons Corner, a major stop on the Capital Beltway. Pimmit Hills has a population of just over 6,000 concentrated mostly in single-family homes, though more dense developments like apartments and condos have started to emerge on the western edge of town. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Pimmit Hills, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pimmit Hills renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

