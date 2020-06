Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities new construction

Almost brand new luxury home with all bells and whistles. Maintenance free deck, Lawn service provided by landlord, Security system installed. A grand home in practically located minutes from Tysons corner. Easy access to I 495, I 66, Toll Rd, Easy to get to DC. Wood floors on entire main level, Luxury baths. Shows like a model.Minimum 2 year lease. No pets, Sorry.