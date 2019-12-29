7606 LEONARD DR

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage new construction

Gorgeous New Construction in a Superb Location - Pimmit Hills, right around the corner from Tysons Corner! Hardwood floors throughout main & upper level. Beautiful 2 story foyer with formal dining room & double pocket door to formal living room/library or guest room. Chef's kitchen with huge island, opening to the light filled family room with stone fireplace & coffered ceilings. The upper level feats a master suite luxurious beyond belief with elegant tray ceilings, sitting room, 2 walk-in closets & ultra bath. Plus 3 bedrooms with large closets. Lower level is perfect for entertaining with huge rec room, play area, wet bar, bonus room, exercise room & 5th bedroom. Lovely patio - perfect for outdoor dining & front porch to enjoy a cool summer drink.