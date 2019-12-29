All apartments in Pimmit Hills
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM

7606 LEONARD DR

7606 Leonard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7606 Leonard Drive, Pimmit Hills, VA 22043
Pimmit Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
new construction
Gorgeous New Construction in a Superb Location - Pimmit Hills, right around the corner from Tysons Corner! Hardwood floors throughout main & upper level. Beautiful 2 story foyer with formal dining room & double pocket door to formal living room/library or guest room. Chef's kitchen with huge island, opening to the light filled family room with stone fireplace & coffered ceilings. The upper level feats a master suite luxurious beyond belief with elegant tray ceilings, sitting room, 2 walk-in closets & ultra bath. Plus 3 bedrooms with large closets. Lower level is perfect for entertaining with huge rec room, play area, wet bar, bonus room, exercise room & 5th bedroom. Lovely patio - perfect for outdoor dining & front porch to enjoy a cool summer drink.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7606 LEONARD DR have any available units?
7606 LEONARD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pimmit Hills, VA.
What amenities does 7606 LEONARD DR have?
Some of 7606 LEONARD DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7606 LEONARD DR currently offering any rent specials?
7606 LEONARD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7606 LEONARD DR pet-friendly?
No, 7606 LEONARD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pimmit Hills.
Does 7606 LEONARD DR offer parking?
Yes, 7606 LEONARD DR offers parking.
Does 7606 LEONARD DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7606 LEONARD DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7606 LEONARD DR have a pool?
No, 7606 LEONARD DR does not have a pool.
Does 7606 LEONARD DR have accessible units?
No, 7606 LEONARD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7606 LEONARD DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7606 LEONARD DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 7606 LEONARD DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 7606 LEONARD DR does not have units with air conditioning.
