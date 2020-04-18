All apartments in Pimmit Hills
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:09 AM

7416 SPORTSMAN DR

7416 Sportsman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7416 Sportsman Drive, Pimmit Hills, VA 22043
Pimmit Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Blocks to Silver line metro & ES, Stunning fully/ totally renovtd & expanded sunny home, State of art kitchen w stainless steel Bosch appliances, large kitchen opens to expansive sunny family room addition with soaring ceilings, buit-ins & French doors to deck and fenced yard, beautiful pristine hardwood floors, new Pella windows, 3 fully renovated ceramic tiled full baths one with glass tub surround, lower level has a walkout / separate entrance and full bath. This is one of the most wonderful charming streets in the hood with brick front homes and park across the street

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7416 SPORTSMAN DR have any available units?
7416 SPORTSMAN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pimmit Hills, VA.
What amenities does 7416 SPORTSMAN DR have?
Some of 7416 SPORTSMAN DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7416 SPORTSMAN DR currently offering any rent specials?
7416 SPORTSMAN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7416 SPORTSMAN DR pet-friendly?
No, 7416 SPORTSMAN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pimmit Hills.
Does 7416 SPORTSMAN DR offer parking?
Yes, 7416 SPORTSMAN DR offers parking.
Does 7416 SPORTSMAN DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7416 SPORTSMAN DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7416 SPORTSMAN DR have a pool?
No, 7416 SPORTSMAN DR does not have a pool.
Does 7416 SPORTSMAN DR have accessible units?
No, 7416 SPORTSMAN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7416 SPORTSMAN DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7416 SPORTSMAN DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 7416 SPORTSMAN DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 7416 SPORTSMAN DR does not have units with air conditioning.

