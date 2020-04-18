7416 SPORTSMAN DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Blocks to Silver line metro & ES, Stunning fully/ totally renovtd & expanded sunny home, State of art kitchen w stainless steel Bosch appliances, large kitchen opens to expansive sunny family room addition with soaring ceilings, buit-ins & French doors to deck and fenced yard, beautiful pristine hardwood floors, new Pella windows, 3 fully renovated ceramic tiled full baths one with glass tub surround, lower level has a walkout / separate entrance and full bath. This is one of the most wonderful charming streets in the hood with brick front homes and park across the street