Pimmit Hills, VA
7404 Storm Court
Last updated February 2 2020 at 5:45 PM

7404 Storm Court

7404 Storm Court · No Longer Available
Location

7404 Storm Court, Pimmit Hills, VA 22043
Pimmit Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming brick house in ideal location on quiet cul-de-sac with large fenced backyard on 1/4-acre wooded lot in Pimmit Hills area of Falls Church. Hardwood floors throughout and new range/oven, washer and dryer. You can't beat this location! Just minutes away from Tyson's Corner, the Metro, and I-495, I-66, and Rte. 7. Walking distance to Westgate Elementary and only a mile from Kilmer Middle School and Marshall High School. Driveway, concrete patio, and small shed. Ready to move in! No pets. Credit check required.
Single family home. 945 sq ft. 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

