7404 Storm Court

Charming brick house in ideal location on quiet cul-de-sac with large fenced backyard on 1/4-acre wooded lot in Pimmit Hills area of Falls Church. Hardwood floors throughout and new range/oven, washer and dryer. You can't beat this location! Just minutes away from Tyson's Corner, the Metro, and I-495, I-66, and Rte. 7. Walking distance to Westgate Elementary and only a mile from Kilmer Middle School and Marshall High School. Driveway, concrete patio, and small shed. Ready to move in! No pets. Credit check required.

Single family home. 945 sq ft. 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom.